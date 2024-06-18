GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian Kevin Danso expresses sympathy for Kylian Mbappe after nose injury in Euro 2024 clash

Published on: 18 June 2024
Ghanaian Kevin Danso expresses sympathy for Kylian Mbappe after nose injury in Euro 2024 clash

Austria defender Kevin Danso has expressed sympathy for French striker Kylian Mbappe

The forward broke his nose in a collision with Danso’s shoulder during their Euro 2024 match on Monday.

France secured a 1-0 win but Mbappe's bloody nose overshadowed the win.

"I wish him a good recovery and I hope he can quickly get back on the pitch," said Danso, who has Ghanaian parents in Austria, on Tuesday via the social media platform X.

Danso also addressed French supporters, saying, "I am sorry that Kylian Mbappe was injured from our duel." He explained that his back was turned when Mbappe’s face struck his shoulder.

 

Despite his injury, Mbappe remained upbeat, even asking his social media followers for mask design ideas to allow him to play in France’s next game against the Netherlands on Friday. This request sparked a wave of memes online.

Mbappe left the field to treat his bloodied nose but returned minutes later and sat down on the pitch. This prompted boos from Austria fans and a yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct.

According to the French Football Federation, Mbappe returned to the team camp after hospital treatment and doesn’t require immediate surgery.

A mask is being prepared for him, but reports are suggesting he may miss the upcoming clash against the Netherlands.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more