Ghanaian Kevin Danso named in Ligue 1 team of the week

Kevin Danso has been named to the French Ligue 1 team of the week following his outstanding performance in RC Lens's victory over Marseille.

The Austrian defender of Ghanaian descent was outstanding at the back for Lens, who won 1-0, and was rewarded by L'equipe.

Trois joueurs mis à l'honneur 👏 Brice Samba, Kevin Danso et Seko Fofana apparaissent dans l'équipe type de la 1⃣2⃣e journée de @Ligue1UberEats de @lequipe 💪#FierDEtreLensois #OMRCL pic.twitter.com/qDOfN5Ha7f — Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) October 24, 2022

Danso made nine clearances, blocked three shots, two tackles, and won seven ground duels, according to Sofascore.

So far this season, the 24-year-old has not missed a game, making 12 league appearances for Lens, who are flying high in the league.