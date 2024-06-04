Ghanaian Kevin Danso ready to shine at Euro 2024 with Austria

Austria defender Kevin Danso, who has developed into one of the best central defenders in Ligue 1 with RC Lens, is set to debut in a major tournament with the Austrian national team as he joins the squad for Euro 2024.

Danso, who is of Ghanaian descent, has garnered attention for his performances against top-tier talents in France and now aims to bring that experience to the international stage.

Danso, 25, has faced some of the world's best footballers, including Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian MbappÃ©, during his time in Ligue 1.

Reflecting on these encounters, Danso remarked, "Against MbappÃ©, he is currently the best player in the world for me. With Messi, I was impressed by the matter-of-factness with which he does little things that you would never have thought possible. I can remember exactly how he ran towards me in my first game against him. He opened his hips, so to speak, as if he was aiming for the far corner and then shot past me on the inside. The goalkeeper, I, everyone just stood there and couldn't believe how that was possible. Luckily the shot only hit the post. It's always the best to play against players like that."

Despite his awe, Danso uses psychological tactics to gain an edge on the pitch. "I try to start a conversation with MbappÃ© during games to throw him off track. Once I took the ball from him and then shouted: 'My arm is just too strong for you, you can't get past me!' He said: 'Yes, yes!' Then I said: 'Okay, try again!' Situations like that give me confidence," he shared.

Danso's performances have not gone unnoticed, with clubs like FC Bayern Munich reportedly showing interest. However, Danso remains focused on his current role. "I don't worry about that. Of course, it's nice to hear something like that. But I don't know if the rumours were true. My agent takes care of that. My focus is on my performance," he said.

As Austria prepares for Euro 2024, Danso is optimistic about the team's chances, even in a challenging group that includes France, the Netherlands, and Poland. "It's a difficult group, but if we show our quality, we'll definitely get through. A group stage exit would be a disappointment," he stated.

Austria have been in excellent form, recently achieving convincing friendly match victories against Germany, Slovakia, and Turkey. Danso attributes this success to coach Ralf Rangnick's approach.

"Ralf Rangnick's philosophy fits us perfectly. When he came in 2022, we played well straight away, but we didn't always win - now we're winning too. We play bravely against every opponent, no matter how good they are," he explained.

Rangnick's meticulous preparation, including unique strategies like recommending players bring their own pillows to ensure better sleep, has made a significant impact. "Rangnick strives for perfection in every respect and always thinks of everything," Danso noted.