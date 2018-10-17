Ghanaian kid Callum Hudson-Odoi captains, scores as England U-19 thrash Macedonia

English born Ghanaian youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi captained the young lions of England as they thrashed Macedonia in a friendly ahead of next month's Euro U-19 qualifiers.

The Chelsea starlet was also on the score-sheet, playing a significant role in England U-19's 6-2 thrashing of Macedonia on Tuesday.

The young lions certainly found their range, as first-half goals captain Callum Hudson-Odoi and a double from Stephen Walker set the Young Lions on their way.

Macedonia pulled a goal back before the break, but England found their feet again after the restart as Nya Kirby made it 4-1 with a shot from the edge of the area before Walker completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

The final strike came from Tariq Lamptey, whose left-footer in the last minute meant Downing’s side signed off in style and the Chelsea man registered his first goal for England.

They will now be focused on November, when they head east for games against Turkey, Azerbaijan and Iceland in the first qualifying round of the Euros.