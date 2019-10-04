Ghanaian kid Chris Manful turning heads in US College soccer

Ghanaian kid Chris Manful was named the NJCAA DI National Player of the Week (September 23-29) after scintillating displays for Frederick Community College.

Manful, nicknamed "Manful the Handful" has been dominating this season on the pitch for the FCC men's soccer team.

Over this span, FCC was a perfect 3-0 and Manful tallied nine goals and three assists.

On the season, he has found the back of the net 12 times and dished out five assists for a total of 29 points on the season.

"We are very proud of Chris earning this award," said FCC Head Coach John LaRocca.

"He is really improving every day and comes to every team function with the correct mentality to improve. He definitely deserves this and credit to his teammates for putting him in a position to earn this award."

"I want to thank the man up there, and especially my mother for allowing me to continue to play the sport I love," said Manful.

"I want to thank my teammates and my coaches and I look to push forward to make a title chase."