Ghanaian kid Ethan Ampadu joins RB Leipzig on loan from Chelsea

Ghanaian youngster Ethan Ampadu has completed a season-long loan deal to German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig from Chelsea.

The Wales international made a strong breakthrough under Antonio Conte two years ago, getting appearances as a 16 year old.

Since then he’s continued to show his incredible quality whenever he’s had the chance, but has spent far too long on the bench.

Now 18, he will have the chance to play regularly in the Bundesliga for a really good and well coached team.

After that, all Blues fans will be hoping he’s given the chance to return and make an impact here. We all know he has the ability, now he has the chance to show the world he can do it consistently at the top level.