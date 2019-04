Ghanaian kid Jeremy Doku scored to help Belgium qualify for the European U17 Championships.

The Anderlecht player scored three goals in three matches as Belgium emerged Group winners.

He fired blank in the 1-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina but found the back of the net in the 3-0 win over Norway.

Doku scored twice- all from the spot-in the final 4-2 win over Hungry.

The European U17 Championship will take place from 3-9 May in Ireland.