Ghanaian Kingsley Asante Ofori to feature in SJK Seinajoki Conference League play-off match

Ghanaian forward Kingsley Asante Ofori will be in action for Finnish club SJK Seinajoki this evening when they play Estonia side Flora Tallinn in the first leg of the Europa Conference League.

Ofori has made a leap from the junior side Akatemia to the senior side Seinajoki after being voted the Most Valuable Player last season.

He scored 15 goals in 21 appearances in the second tier of the Finnish league.

The 20-year-old has played an active role for the first team in the last four games starting one and coming in as a substitute on three occasions.

Seinajoki finished third in the Veikkausliiga and will welcome Flora for the return leg on Thursday 14th July.