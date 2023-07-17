Ghanaian Kingsley Asante Ofori's late goal earns SJK Seinajoki point in Finland 

Ghanaian forward Kingsley Asante Ofori played a crucial role in securing a point for SJK Seinajoki in a challenging away match against FC Lahti in the Finnish league.

The 21-year-old striker scored his second goal of the season in additional time of the first half, equalizing for SJK Seinajoki after Tommi Jantti had given FC Lahti the lead with a left-footed shot in the 25th minute.

Ofori's performance throughout the match earned him the well-deserved title of man of the match, showcasing his impressive skills, strong work ethic, and competitive spirit.

His significance to the Seinajoki team this season is evident as he has started in all 15 league games without being substituted, highlighting his consistency and reliability.

Kingsley Asante Ofori has made a seamless transition to the senior side of SJK Seinajoki over the past two seasons, following his outstanding performances and recognition as the best player in the academy team.

The late goal by Ofori not only secured a valuable point for SJK Seinajoki but also demonstrated his growing importance and impact within the team.