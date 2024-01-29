Ghanaian Kobbie Mainoo scores first goal for Manchester United

Manchester United FC's young English-Ghanaian midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo, scored his first goal for the club in their 4-2 win over Newport County FC in the English FA Cup on Sunday.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been impressive this season, earning the trust of manager Erik ten Hag and catching the eye of fans with his high-level performances.

Mainoo grabbed the second goal for Manchester United with a composed finish after Bruno Fernandez had given the visitors the lead after seven minutes.

Newport County fought back, with Bryan Morris reducing the deficit to 2-1 in the 36th minute. Will Evans levelled the score two minutes into the second half, making it 2-2 and setting up an exciting finale.

However, Antony restored Manchester United's lead in the 68th minute, scoring his first goal of the season with a clinical finish. Rasmus Hojlund sealed the win for the Red Devils with a fourth goal in stoppage time, making it 4-2 at full time.

Kobbie Mainoo's first goal for Manchester United was a memorable moment for the young player, who has been steadily rising through the ranks at Old Trafford. His performance in the FA Cup tie showcased his ability and potential, leaving fans hopeful for his future contributions to the club.