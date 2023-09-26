Ghanaian Kofi Fosuhene Asare on target for Landskrona BoIS in Sweden

Swedish-born Ghanaian forward Kofi Fosuhene Asare demonstrated his goal-scoring ability in Landskrona BoIS's thrilling 2-2 draw with Östers IF in the Superettan.

Asare was featured from the start and played the full 90 minutes in this closely contested match.

Öster took the lead in the first half when Jesper Westermark capitalized on a well-constructed attack, assisted by Vladimir Rodic.

However, BoIS seized control as the first half progressed, and their equalising goal came after a splendid attack. Adam Egnell delivered a pinpoint cross, which Kofi Asare deftly headed into the net after receiving a pass from Edvin Dahlqvist.

In the 58th minute, BoIS took the lead with a precise strike from Adam Egnell, eluding the goalkeeper. Despite Öster's increased possession in the latter stages of the match, BoIS appeared to be heading for victory. However, in the 88th minute, Adam Herdonsson scored a crucial goal for Öster, salvaging a draw.

Asare's performance showcased his prowess and contribution to Landskrona BoIS' campaign in the Superettan. He has scored six goals in 2023.