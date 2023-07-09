Ghanaian Kofi Fosuhene Asare rescues Landskrona BoIS with equaliser in draw

Ghanaian forward Kofi Fosuhene Asare emerged as the hero for Landskrona BoIS, coming off the bench to salvage a valuable point in a 1-1 draw against Jönköpings Södra IF in the Swedish second-tier league.

Despite not being included in the starting lineup, Fosuhene Asare proved his worth by finding the back of the net and preventing his team from suffering a defeat.

Asare expressed his dissatisfaction at being left on the bench but let his performance do the talking as he made a significant impact.

The goal scored against Jönköpings Södra IF marks Fosuhene Asare's third goal of the season in 13 appearances. With this crucial equalizer, he hopes to build on his form and contribute further to Landskrona BoIS's campaign.

The 21-year-old left-winger joined Landskrona BoIS in January 2023 from Sandvikens IF, signing a two-year contract. Born in Sweden with a Ghanaian heritage, Asare adds an exciting dimension to the team with his skills and goal-scoring ability.