Ghanaian Kofi Schulz earns spot in Austrian Bundesliga Team of the Week

German-Ghanaian defender Kofi Schulz has earned recognition for his outstanding performance in the Austrian Bundesliga, securing a spot in the league's Team of the Week.

Schulz's achievement comes on the heels of his recent goal-scoring contribution for WSG Tirol in their thrilling 3-2 victory over Austria Lustenau.

Schulz's remarkable performance during the match, where he played a pivotal role in both defence and attack, garnered attention and praise from football enthusiasts and pundits alike. His goal, which played a crucial part in WSG Tirol's win, demonstrated his versatility and impact on the pitch.

Being named in the Austrian Bundesliga's Team of the Week is a testament to Schulz's exceptional skills and his ability to make a significant difference for his team. It highlights his growing influence in the Austrian league.