Ghanaian Kwadwo Duah scores in Bulgarian champions Ludogorets impressive win

Swiss-born Ghanaian striker Kwadwo Duah was on target as newly crowned champions Ludogorets Razgrad secured a 3-0 victory over Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Bulgarian First Professional League on Wednesday afternoon.

Duah, who played the full 90 minutes at the Huvepharma Arena, played a key role in the champions' dominant performance.

Ludogorets took the lead in the 9th minute when Rwan Seco intercepted a pass from Ivaylo Ivanov and fired a stunning shot past Plovdiv goalkeeper Martin Lukov.

Seco doubled the lead just two minutes later, heading home a brilliant cross from Son.

Duah had an opportunity to extend Ludogorets' lead in the 25th minute, but his clever heel flick went off target.

The champions continued to press, with Rick missing a clear chance shortly after.

However, in the 33rd minute, Duah made no mistake. Rick found Duah in the box with a swift attack from the right, and the striker fired past Lukov to make it 3-0.

Duah has been in impressive form this season, with Wednesday's goal taking his tally to 12 in the league, along with five assists in 23 games.