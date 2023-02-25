Ghanaian Kwadwo Duah's penalty secures win for FC Nurnberg over SV Sandhausen

FC Nurnberg clinched a vital 1-0 victory over SV Sandhausen in the German Bundesliga 2 on Saturday, thanks to a goal from Kwadwo Duah.

The UK-born forward of Ghanaian descent started the Round 22 encounter and proved to be the match-winner for his team.

Despite both sides playing some attractive football and creating chances, neither team could find the back of the net in the first half.

However, the intensity picked up in the second half as both teams pushed for the crucial winning goal.

After several attempts, FC Nurnberg were finally awarded a penalty kick in the 85th minute. Duah stepped up to take the penalty and confidently converted from 12 yards out, securing the victory for his team.

With his goal in the match, Duah has now scored seven times in 21 appearances for FC Nurnberg in the German Bundesliga 2. His impressive performance on Saturday highlights his potential and importance to the team.