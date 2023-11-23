Ghanaian lawyer Suggests Herve Renard as ideal replacement for Chris Hughton

Ghanaian lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning has weighed in on the discussion surrounding the coaching position for the Black Stars, suggesting that Herve Renard would be an ideal replacement for Chris Hughton.

Hughton is under intense pressure, with calls from fans for his dismissal after unimpressive results in recent games including Tuesday's 1-0 defeat against Comoros. His contract is set to expire in 2024 after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Foh-Amoaning expressed his concerns about the current direction of the team, stating, "I’m not happy about changing coaches, but where the team is headed is not good. If you look around, which coach can help? If we don’t like him, put in an interim technical team and get a coach who well understands our football."

The respected lawyer went on to suggest Herve Renard as a perfect replacement for Hughton. Renard, the current head coach of the French women's national team, had previously served as the assistant coach under Claude Le Roy. Renard boasts an impressive coaching record, leading Zambia and Ivory Coast to victory in the AFCON.

"If I look around the world, I think it’s Herve Renard who can manage Ghana, but we don’t have money to pay him. He seems to understand us better, he’s been here and been with the people. He has the confidence to carry the whole country along with him. If we have the money, let’s look for him. He is the best coach who can handle us," Foh-Amoaning emphasised in an interview on Sompa FM.