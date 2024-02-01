Ghanaian legal expert urges proactive approach to address LGBTQ+ issues in sports

Moses Foh-Amoaning, a legal expert and Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, has expressed concerns that biological males may soon demand to play in women's sports teams based on gender rights.

He believes that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) must take a proactive approach to address the issue before it becomes a problem in Ghana.

Foh-Amoaning cited the example of a man named Mohammed Polo who recently expressed a desire to play for a women's team, highlighting the potential for individuals to identify as a different gender and seek participation in sports.

He emphasized the need for the GFA and CAF to develop a response to the LGBTQ+ community's demands, citing the controversy surrounding the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as an example of the issues that can arise when gender identity and sports intersect.

"The whole GFA and CAF must devise a response to this LGBT because it has already arrived in sports," Foh-Amoaning said in an interview with Happy FM.

"Look at when we were going to Qatar for the World Cup, there was a whole lot of noise about it. What is our response?"

Foh-Amoaning's comments come at a time when the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana is pushing for the legalization of homosexual activities and same-sex marriages.

The community recently established an office in Accra, which was attended by several ambassadors to Ghana, including the Australian High Commissioner.

However, the Ghana Police Service later closed down the office amid public backlash, leading to the arrest of 21 individuals in Ho for promoting LGBT activities.

Moreover, Ghana's parliament is currently considering an anti-gay bill aimed at criminalizing all forms of homosexual activities in the country. The bill has sparked controversy and opposition from human rights groups and members of the LGBTQ+ community.