Ghanaian Leroy Kwadwo ecstatic to join German side TSV 1860 Munich

Ghanaian defender Leroy Kwadwo expressed his delight after signing a two-year deal with TSV 1860 Munich in the German Bundesliga 3.

The 26-year-old made the move from MSV Duisburg to embark on a new chapter in his footballing career.

"I am delighted to be part of the Lions family," Kwadwo said. "Now I can't wait to work hard and have fun on the field with the guys and the fans."

The decision to bring in Leroy Kwadwo comes as TSV 1860 Munich seeks to address injury-related absences in their defensive line, with Michael Glück and Daniel Winkler currently sidelined due to injuries.

As he joins the club, the central defender will wear the number 21 shirt, and the team is eager to leverage his skills and experience to strengthen their defence and achieve their goals in the upcoming season.

Leroy Kwadwo began his footballing journey at Rot-Weiss Essen and honed his talents at clubs like Wattenscheid 09 and Westfalia Herne during his youth. In the men's division, he made his debut for TSG Sprockhövel in the Oberliga Westfalen, showcasing his potential in the competitive football scene.

Throughout his career, Kwadwo gained valuable experience through loan spells at Essen, Schalke, and Düsseldorf, which has contributed to his development as a player.

Now, with his move to TSV 1860 Munich, Leroy Kwadwo is eager to make a significant impact on the field and contribute to the team's success in the German Bundesliga 3.

The club and fans are looking forward to witnessing his performances and are confident that his addition will strengthen their squad.