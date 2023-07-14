Ghanaian Maxwell Gyamfi's stellar performance key to VfL Osnabrück's promotion to German second division

VfL Osnabrück are determined to establish themselve in the new division following their promotion, and Ghanaian defense chief Maxwell Gyamfi is seen as a crucial figure in their pursuit of success.

On May 27th, VfL Osnabrück secured direct promotion to the second division with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund's U23s. Both goals in the crucial match were initiated by long balls from defender Maxwell Gyamfi.

In his first season as a professional footballer, the 23-year-old Gyamfi became an undisputed regular in the team, featuring in the starting eleven for 35 league games. His robustness, speed, and strength in one-on-one battles made him an indispensable part of the squad. Born in Dortmund, Gyamfi's remarkable development was one of the standout stories of the third division season.

Prior to joining VfL Osnabrück, Gyamfi played for Hamburger SV's U21 team in the Regionalliga Nord. He began his youth career at Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04, and then spent two seasons with VfL Bochum's U19s, making 32 appearances. Although he was part of VfL Bochum's professional squad in the 2019/20 season, he did not feature in any matches. Now, Gyamfi is set to play in the second division for the first time.

His advisor, Kevin Kyei, expressed pride in Gyamfi's achievements, stating, "I'm sure that hardly anyone believed that Maxwell would have such an amazing season, crowned with promotion. Many of us initially underestimated him, but that's business. It was crucial that we both believed in the vision and worked hard to get to where we are right now. We still have a long way to go, but one thing is clear: he can be extremely proud of himself and his development."

Gyamfi's contract with Osnabrück was extended until 2025 in November 2022, showcasing the club's confidence in his abilities. Under the guidance of coach Tobias Schweinsteiger, the 1.89-meter-tall defender has already assumed a leadership role within the team. In recent preseason games, he even wore the captain's armband for the newly-promoted second division side.

According to sources, Gyamfi's performances have caught the attention of several clubs, both domestically and internationally. However, his advisor sees Osnabrück as the ideal place for his continued growth, stating, "In Osnabrück, he is currently in good hands and will take on more and more of a leadership role there. At his young age, regular playing time is crucial, and that should always be the priority."

VfL Osnabrück will rely on Gyamfi's defensive prowess and leadership qualities as they embark on their second division campaign, aiming to make their mark in the highly competitive league.