GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian Maxwell Woledzi reflects on winning Norway's second-tier league with Fredrikstad FK

Published on: 13 November 2023
Ghanaian Maxwell Woledzi reflects on winning Norway's second-tier league with Fredrikstad FK

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi is savouring the joy of clinching the Norway second-tier league title with Fredrikstad FK after a 1-0 victory over Jerv on Sunday.

The former Vitoria Sporting Club centre-back played a crucial role in his team's success, securing not only the championship but also promotion to the Norwegian top flight.

Expressing his excitement on social media after the triumphant moment, the 22-year-old stated, “Big win big celebration 🎉 A moment of pure happiness 😊 A season I will never forget 🙏🏿 Already looking forward to what the new season will bring #eliteserien 📞 A huge team effort from all the Staff, Players, and Fans. Thank you all for the love and support 🙏🏿🏆.”

Fredrikstad FK had already secured promotion to the top flight three games before the final match, underscoring the team's dominance in the league.

Woledzi, who joined the club in the summer on a three-year deal after his tenure with Portugal's Vitoria Sporting Club, made a great impact in his 15 appearances during the midseason transfer.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more