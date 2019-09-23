Ghanaian Michael Anaba excels in AFC Ekilstuna's defeat to Helsingborg in Sweden

Midfielder Michael Anaba starred for AFC Ekilstuna despite his side suffering defeat to Helsingborg in the Swedish Allsevnskan on Sunday.

The former Ghana youth international lasted the entire duration as AFC lost 2-1 at the Olympia stadium.

The ex-Asante Kotoko player was impressive in the heart of midfielder, winning and distributing balls effortlessly.

Nigerian forward Salisu Abdulai opened the scoring for the home side just 12 minutes into the game with a fine finish.

Salisu's compatriot Samuel Nnamani pulled level for AFC Ekilstuna after some period of dominance in the second half.

Anaba bossed the midfielder leading up to the equalizer.

Ten minutes after the equalizer, Helsingborg regained the lead through Swedish attacker Markus Holgersson.

Michael Anaba has been key to AFC since joining the club on loan in the summer, playing three games in the Swedish top flight league.