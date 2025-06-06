Ghanaian Michelle Agyemang named in England squad for UEFA Women’s Euro 2025

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Michelle Agyemang has earned a call-up to England’s squad for the 2025 UEFA Women’s European Championship, set to take place in Switzerland from July 2 to 27.

The 19-year-old, who was on Ghana’s radar for a possible national team switch, has been named in manager Sarina Wiegman’s 23-woman squad. England will aim to defend the title they won in 2021.

Agyemang, a former Arsenal youth player, has impressed with her pace, versatility, and energy, attributes that could be vital for the Lionesses later in games. She is capable of playing across the forward line and is seen as one of the brightest young talents in English football.

Ghana had expressed interest in the teenager, but her commitment to the English national team made a potential switch unlikely.

England have been drawn in Group D alongside France, Wales, and the Netherlands in what promises to be one of the tournament’s toughest groups. The 2025 edition will be the 14th in the competition’s history.