Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Awudu overjoyed after joining FC Vizela in Portugal Premiera Liga

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Awudu has joined the Portugal Premiera Liga club FC Vizela from lower-division side Valadares Gaia on a two-year deal, after fruitful negotiations and approval of all terms, which was revealed last Tuesday.

The former Spartans FC midfielder has expressed his excitement at making this remarkable move and his desire to play his heart out for the Blue and Whites.

Speaking to the team's media team, Abdul Awudu stated his joy at making this transfer and stressed his eagerness to assist the squad with everything he has.

"I'm very happy to be here. I will do my best to help the team, just like any young player that has just arrived."

The athletic midfielder will try to maintain his excellent form in the coming season as he seeks to establish himself as a fan favorite in Vizela.

As indicated in the club's statement, he will begin as a fringe player with the youth squad, mostly the U-23, and will try to work his way into the first team.

Awudu has also had stints with Albacete, Unionistas B, and Moralo CP