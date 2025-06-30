GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian midfielder Abdul-Halik Hudu leaves Al Wehdat after six-month spell in Jordan

Published on: 30 June 2025
Ghanaian midfielder Abdul-Halik Hudu has parted ways with Jordanian side Al Wehdat after just six months at the club.

The 25-year-old joined Al Wehdat in January from Swedish outfit GIF Sundsvall and played a key role in helping the club secure their third consecutive domestic cup title during his brief stint.

Hudu, a former Inter Allies player, brought energy and composure to the midfield and quickly earned the trust of the technical team. However, both parties have now decided to part ways, with the player expected to assess his next move in the coming weeks.

His short but successful spell in Jordan adds to an already diverse career that has included stops in Sweden and Ghana. Hudu now becomes a free agent and could be on the radar of clubs looking for a dynamic and experienced midfielder.

