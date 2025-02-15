Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Moro delighted to extend contract at AC Horsens

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Moro has shared his excitement after signing a new contract with Danish outfit AC Horsens.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder inked a deal that will keep him at the club till 2028 after impressing the technical team following his swashbuckling display with the U19's.

Moro was briefly part of the first team towards the end the year, but now moves to the senior side as signing a professional contract.

" I am very happy to extend my contract with AC Horsens, because everyone has welcomed me well and is very welcoming. I have gone through good development since I joined the club a little over six months ago, and it has given me more self-confidence. Initially, I will work hard to become part of the starting lineup, and then I will be in the Superliga with AC Horsens," he said.

The Danish First Division resumes next week with AC Horsens will facing Roskilde.