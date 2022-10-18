Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Salis Samed reacts to RC Lens win against Montpellier 

RC Lens midfielder Abdul Salis Samed says his side did not play better despite winning against Montpellier on Saturday.

Wesley Said scored the only goal of the game in the 67th minute of the second half to secure the points for RC Lens.

The former Clermont midfielder had a good game and was happy about the team's win.

"For the first twenty minutes, we weren't really playing to hurt them. For the rest of the first half, we were really in the game and only one goal was missing. In the second half, thanks to Wesley, we scored this goal".

"It was a game to erase what we did against Lille because frankly we didn't play a big game in Lille and it was difficult. With the victory, we hope that the supporters will forget the defeat and that they will be happy".

Salis is expected to be named in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The France-based footballer has scored one goal in 11 appearances this season.