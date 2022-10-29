Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed hails RC Lens hat-trick hero Lois Openda after Toulouse victory

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has praised RC Lens forward Lois Openda after climbing off the bench to score a second half hat-trick in the victory over Toulouse.

The Belgium forward replaced Wesley Said in the 56th minute before scoring three times to secure a 3-0 win for Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delilis.

Samed Salis lasted the entire duration, providing solidity in the middle of the park for the hosts.

After the game, he posted: "Victory. Happy for you Lois Openda."

The victory keeps RC Lens second on the Ligue 1 table after 13 games, just five points adrift of leaders Paris Saint Germain.

Meanwhile, Samed Salis is reportedly in the soon-to-released preliminary squad of Ghana coach Otto Addo ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His form for the Blood and Golds has seen him attract interest from England with Everton interested in his services.

Salis has played all Ligue 1 games for Lens this season. He joins them from rivals Clermont Foot.