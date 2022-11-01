Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Salis ranked 6th best player in Ligue 1 this season

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Salis' fine start to the French Ligue 1 season has seen him named in the top ten best player in the league.

According to French sports portal L'Equipe, Samed Salis is the sixth best player in the league and he is ahead of France star Kylian Mbappe on the list.

Samed has a rating of 6.27 and he is behind Paris Saint Germain quartet, Neymar who is top of the list, Lionel Messi (2nd), Marco Veratti (3rd) and Nuno Mendes (5th).

The only other player on the list higher than Samed is Lille's Andre Ounas.

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be Black Stars midfielder is above the likes of Chancel Mbemba and Mathew Guendouzi on the list.

Samed Salis is enjoying an outstanding campaign with RC Lens, helping the Blood and Gold to second on the Ligue 1 table.

His performances has seen him earn positive reviews with fans of the Black Stars calling for his inclusion to the team for the World Cup in Qatar.