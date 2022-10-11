Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Salis reveals why he snubbed Marseille to join Lens

Ghanaian midfielder, Abdul Samed Salis, has revealed that he had to reject a move to Marseille and join RC Lens for his personal development.

The 22-year-old was on the radar of the former European champions, but decided to join Lens on a long term deal.

Salis is enjoying a good start to life in at Lens, having played in all games in Ligue 1 this season, scoring a goal for the club.

"Going to Marseille straight away wouldn't have been good for me. It's not that I wasn't ready, but I wanted to progress as I wanted. Marseille nevertheless insisted, but I told my agent that I wanted to progress in a certain way. I preferred Lens for my career," he said in a presser.

"And here, I progress since my arrival, in my way of breaking the lines, of playing forward, of fixing. I have already taken a very small step thanks to the contribution of the coach , ”said the Sang et Or in front of the media," he added.