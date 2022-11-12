GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Salis scores own goal against former club Clermont Foot

Published on: 12 November 2022
Midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has scored an own goal to give former club Clermont Foot the lead in the Ligue 1 game against RC Lens. 

The Lens midfielder, who could be making Ghana's squad for the World Cup, turned the ball into his own net in the 38th minute.

The goal separates the two sides and should Lens lose it will be their second defeat of the season.

Samed Salis has been named in coach Otto Addo's 55-man squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

GHANASoccernet.com has gathered he is one of the players who will make the final squad for the tournament which begins in eight days time.

He joined RC Lens from Clermont Foot on a five-year deal and he is already attracting interest from big clubs across Europe following his outstanding displays.

Samed Salis has played in all Ligue 1 games for RC Lens this season, playing a pivotal role in their position on the table.

