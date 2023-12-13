Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Salis stars as RC Lens beat Sevilla to secure Europa League spot

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has helped RC Lens secure a place in the knockout stages of the Europa League after defeating holders Sevilla in the final group game of the UEFA Champions League.

RC Lens defeated Sevilla 2-1 to finish third in Group B, behind Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven.

Salis lasted the entire duration, playing a key role in the heart of midfield as the Ligue 1 side continue their European adventure.

"Still alive. We continue," he wrote on social media after the game.

Meanwhile, after a goalless first-half, Lens opened the scoring on the hour mark through Przemyslaw Frankowski from the spot.

Sergio Ramos levelled the scores for Sevilla with ten minutes remaining, making him the defender with the most goals in the UEFA Champions League.

However, deep in extra time, Angelo Fulgini stole the winner for the French club.

Lens will find out their opponents for the Europa League round of 32 in a draw to be held next week.