Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Wahab Hanan begins training with new club Al Shabab

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Wahab Hanan has started training at new club Al Shabab Club in Bahrain as he begins a fresh adventure in the Middle East after leaving Europe.

The 25-year-old central midfielder sealed his move to Bahraini top-tier club after leaving Portuguese club LGC Moncarapachense after just one season.

Hanan signed for Moncarapachense in July last year on a free transfer when he left GS Loures.

The former Sporting Covilha player joined his new teammates on Wednesday to continue with preparations ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The former New Edubiase United and Tema Youth FC player was voted best player at Moncarapachense last season after putting an outstanding performance.

Hanan played 24 matches across all competitions and scored once. His impressive performances landed him the most valuable player award at the club.

He scored the only goal when his side beat Academica Coimbra in the last game of the season and was named man of the match on Saturday

The midfielder has previously played for Tunisian side Club Africain and Legon Cities FC in the Ghanaian top-flight.