Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Wahab Hanan named best player at Portuguese club LGC Moncarapachense

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Wahab Hanan has emerged as the best player at Portuguese club LGC Moncarapachense for the 2022-23 season following his immense contribution.

The 24-year-old has been instrumental for Moncarapachense in the Portuguese League 3 this campaign since joining at the beginning of the season.

Hanan joined the Green and White outfit from SC Covilha as he looked to get his career back on track after his development was hampered by a serious injury, keeping him out for almost a year.

The former Tema United, New Edubiase United and Tema Youth FC player made 24 appearances in all competitions for Moncarapachense, scoring once in the process.

He scored the only goal when his side beat Academica Coimbra in the last game of the season and was named man of the match on Saturday.

Hanan has also played for the Egyptian Premier League side, El-Entag El-Harby.