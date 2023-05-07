GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Wahab Hanan picks MoTM award after scoring match-winner in Portugal

Published on: 07 May 2023
Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Wahab Hanan was named man of the match when LGC Moncarapachense overcame Academica Coimbra in the Portuguese League 3.

The central midfielder scored the only goal to help Moncarapachense claim a 1-0 victory over Academica at away on Saturday in the relegation playoffs.

The former Tema United and New Edubiase United player scored the winning goal of the match in the 74th minute with a thunderous strike from the edge of the box, which beat the goalkeeper Nuno Hidalgo.

Despite the win, Moncarapachense remains in the last position in the Relegation group 4 with six points after six matches.

Hanan joined Moncarapachense at the start of the 2022-23 season from SC Covilha and has since been a key player for the team.

He made 23 appearances this campaign, where he managed to score once in the process.

