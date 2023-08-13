Ghanaian midfielder Abu Francis emerges Cercle Brugge's best player in narrow defeat to Genk

Red-hot Abu Francis delivered another masterful performance to earn him high ratings in Cercle Brugge's defeat to KRC Genk in the Belgium Pro League.

The talented Ghanaian midfielder started and lasted the entire during as goalkeeper Warleson's own goal separated the two sides at the Jan Breydel Stadion.

Despite the defeat, Francis scored a 7.6 rating, as per football statistic firm Sofascore, which was better than his teammates.

The only player to have scored higher than the Ghanaian is Genk's defender Junaid Saddick, who recorded a rating of 8.0.

Compatriots Joseph Paintsil and Christopher Bonsu Baah were also in action for KRC Genk.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has been the most consistent Ghanaian player in the Belgium league this season, playing in all three matches so far.

He played the entire duration of the last two matches, and was only substituted in the 86th minute the opening day game against Champions Royal Antwerp.