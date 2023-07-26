Ghanaian midfielder Abu Francis looks forward to successful campaign with Cercle Brugge ahead of new season

Talented Ghanaian midfielder, Abu Francis has opened up ahead of the new Belgium Pro League season.

The 22-year-old, who enjoyed an outstanding first season with Cercle Brugge, is hoping for a much better campaign in the 2023/24 league.

Coming through the famed Right to Dream Academy, Francis moved to Nordsjaelland to start his professional career in 2019. After two seasons in Denmark, the highly-rated central midfielder made a move to Belgium, where he became an instant hit.

"I always have inspiration playing football because I’m very ambitious person," Francis to GHANASoccernet in an exclusive interview. "My goal is always to be okay at the highest level possible," he added.

"My teammates welcomed me comfortably into the squad so therefore I was able to adapt very quickly. Coaches and other stuff members also helpful in other aspects of my active time here."

Francis is expected to line up for Cercle Brugge in the season opener against champions Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

"I expect good team performances through the season because we know ourselves for one year now so therefore we would be able to perform even better this season," continued Francis.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate made 26 appearances for Cercle Brugge last season, scoring three goals in the Jupiler Pro League.