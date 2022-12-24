Ghanaian midfielder Abu Francis provides assist in Cercle Brugge's draw at Mechelen

Ghanaian midfielder Abu Francis provided his first assist of the season in Belgium after helping Cercle Brugge secure an important point at KV Mechelen.

Francis, who is on loan from Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland, found Togolese forward Kevin Denkey for his side's opener after just three minutes.

The hosts, KV Mechelen responded with 19 minutes remaining through Nikola Storm.

Francis lasted the entire duration, producing an impressive display on the return of the Belgium First Division A league.

The Right to Drewam Academy graduate has made ten appearances and provided an assist since his loan move to Belgium.

Cercle Brugge have the option of making his loan lead a permanent one at the end of the season.