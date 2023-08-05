Ghanaian midfielder Abu Francis shines as Cercle Brugge beat Sporting Charleroi in Belgium

Ghanaian midfielder, Abu Francis continued his rich run of form in the Belgium topflight league after starring in Cercle Brugge's victory over Sporting Charleroi on Saturday.

Francis started and lasted the entire duration as a first half masterclass by the host ensured they collected all three points at home. Thibo Somers opened the scoring after 16 minutes before Kevin Denkey sealed victory before half time.

The former FC Nordsjaelland midfielder worked tirelessly, scoring a 7.3 rating by sofascore, as Brugge dominated the game at the Jan Breydel Stadion.

It was the first win of the season for Cercle Brugge who had lost their first match to champions Royal Antwerp on the opening day.

Meanwhile, Francs seems to be the pivot of the club as he hold the defence and attack together with superlative displays.

With KRC Genk visiting next week, a lot will be expected of the Right to Dream Academy graduate if Brugge are to beat the Belgium title hopefuls.