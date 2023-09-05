Ghanaian midfielder Abu Francis sidelined for six months

Ghanaian midfielder Abu Francis faces a six-month absence from the pitch due to a meniscus tear, according to his club Cercle Brugge.

The injury occurred during a league match against Standard Liege on August 19, as the midfielder was forced off the field after just nine minutes.

Following medical examinations, it was confirmed that he had suffered a meniscus tear, ruling him out of action for six months.

Cercle Brugge announced the extent of Francis's injury in a club statement, expressing their support for the player and wishing him a successful rehabilitation journey after undergoing surgery.

The statement read, "Abu Francis suffered a meniscus tear last Saturday and will be sidelined for about 6 months. A setback, especially for Abu Francis himself. The entire Cercle family wishes Abu courage and success during his rehabilitation."

The Right to Dream Academy graduate joined Cercle Brugge in 2022 on a three-year deal with an option for another year from Danish side Nordsjaelland.