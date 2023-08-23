Ghanaian midfielder Abu Francis sidelined for six months after meniscus tear

Ghanaian midfielder Abu Francis is facing a frustrating spell on the sidelines after enduring a meniscus tear.

The injury occurred during last Saturday's victorious 1-0 match against Standard Liège in the Belgian Pro League.

Having been acquired by Cercle Brugge for a sum of 1 million euros just a season ago, the 22-year-old midfielder quickly established a strong connection with the club and managed to climb the ranks to become a pivotal player.

This season, Francis has played a significant role in contributing to Cercle's commendable start. However, a turning point arrived during the recent Standard match, as misfortune struck a mere 10 minutes into the game. A meniscus tear left Francis sidelined, with an estimated recovery period of about six months, as stated by Cercle Brugge.

Cercle Brugge conveyed their thoughts through an Instagram post, saying, "Abu Francis suffered a tear in his meniscus on Saturday and has been sidelined for about 6 months. A victim, especially for @afrancis.8 himself. The entire Cercle family wishes Abu a lot of courage and success during his revalidation."