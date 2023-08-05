Ghanaian midfielder Adom Frimpong joins Ethiopian Club Saint George SC on two-year contract

Ethiopian side Saint George SC have introduced Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong as their new signing.

Frimpong, formerly with Aduana Stars FC, has inked a two-year contract with the team. The unveiling ceremony took place in Addis Ababa on Friday.

Frimpong joined Saint George SC on a free transfer after his contract with Aduana Stars expired. Despite leading the Ghana Premier League for over 200 days, Aduana Stars failed to secure the championship.

Frimpong, a 26-year-old former player of Asante Kotoko SC, played 30 matches in the last season of the Ghana Premier League, netting three goals.

Frimpong will be joining forces with fellow player Edwin Frimpong Manso, who previously played for Asokwa Deportivo SC and Liberty Professionals. Both players are gearing up for the upcoming 2023-24 season.