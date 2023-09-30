Ghanaian midfielder Ahmed Awua Ankrah earns spot in PrvaLiga Best XI

Ghanaian midfielder Ahmed Awua Ankrah's outstanding performance for FC Koper in the Slovenia PrvaLiga league has earned him a place in the league's Best XI.

Ankrah played a pivotal role in FC Koper's recent 1-1 draw against Ljubljana, impressing fans and pundits alike.

In the match, the 21-year-old midfielder started at the base of the midfield, providing crucial protection to the defence and showcasing his leadership skills and passing range. His contribution was instrumental in directing the team's attacks and maintaining a strong defensive presence.

Despite receiving a caution and being substituted in the 81st minute, Ankrah's influence on the game was evident. Unfortunately, FC Koper conceded an equalizing goal in the 82nd minute after his substitution.

This match marked Ankrah's third league appearance for FC Koper, as he had been sidelined due to injury until matchday 5. His early impact and consistent performances have solidified his position as a key starter for the team since joining FC Koper from Parma last summer.

Ankrah's inclusion in the PrvaLiga Best XI is a testament to his talent and contribution to FC Koper's campaign in the Slovenia PrvaLiga, highlighting his promising career in European football.