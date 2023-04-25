Ghanaian midfielder Ahmed Awua Ankrah earns TOTW in Slovenia with two assists

Midfielder Ahmed Awua Ankrah's impressive display for ND Gorica earned him a spot in the Team of the Week in the Slovenia PrvaLiga.

The Ghanaian player provided two assists as his team played out a 2-2 draw against NK Ljubljana at Sportni Gorica Park.

Awua Ankrah set the tone for an exciting encounter by delivering a beautiful penetrative pass to his teammate Dario Kolobaric, who rounded off the goalkeeper for the first goal of the game in the 16th minute.

However, Ljubljana equalized four minutes later through Timi Elsnik, bringing the match to half-time.

In the second half, the 21-year-old provided an incredible assist with an inside-of-the-foot pass from the right side of the centre line to Kolobaric once again, this time on the edge of the 18-yard box, to restore Gorica's lead.

This marked his fourth assist in the league, making him the player with the highest number of assists for his club.

The former Parma U19 captain has been on loan from the Serie B club this season and has made 27 appearances for the Slovenian club.

Gorica currently sit 9th on the league table with 23 points.