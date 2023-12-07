Ghanaian midfielder Ahmed Awua Ankrah scores for FC Koper in Slovenia

Ghanaian midfielder Ahmed Awua Ankrah scored for FC Koper in their 3-3 draw against Maribor in the Slovenia PrvaLiga.

The game saw both teams display attacking prowess, with Ankrah playing a key role in Koper's performance.

After Nik Omladic gave Maribor an early 4th-minute lead, Ankrah stepped up to restore Koper's advantage in the 28th minute.

The midfielder intercepted a pass from the Maribor goalkeeper on the edge of the 18-yard box, turned his opponent, and coolly slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Despite Ankrah's efforts, Koper failed to maintain their lead, conceding two goals to former Atalanta forward Josip Ilicic, who was the main architect of Maribor's comeback. The match ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw, with Ankrah earning an impressive rating of 7 from the statistical website SofaScore.

Since his permanent move from Parma in the summer, Ankrah has made 11 appearances for FC Koper in the Slovenia PrvaLiga, establishing himself as a key player in the team's midfield.

His performances have been impressive, and he continues to make a name for himself in European football.