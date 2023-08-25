Ghanaian midfielder Ahmed Awua joins FC Koper in Slovenia

Ghanaian midfielder Ahmed Awua Ankrah has embarked on a new chapter in his football journey, securing a two-year deal with Slovenia club FC Koper after his time with Parma.

The skilled Parma midfielder, Ahmed Awua Ankrah, has officially completed a two-year permanent transfer to FC Koper in Slovenia. His move to FC Koper comes after a noteworthy season on loan to ND Gorica in the Slovenia PrvaLiga, which drew the attention of the club.

The former youth captain of Parma showcased his capabilities during his loan spell, accumulating 30 appearances in the division and contributing with four assists. His versatile playing style enables him to excel in both defensive and attacking midfield roles, along with the ability to serve as a reliable centre-back.

Hailing from Drobo, Ahmed Awua Ankrah is renowned for his strategic prowess on the field. He possesses the skill to dictate play with precision and accuracy in both long ball distribution and decision-making in the final third against opponents.

The negotiation for his transfer was facilitated by ArthurLegacy Sports, a testament to his rising profile and potential impact on the football stage.