Ghanaian midfielder Alex Amponsah labels Al-Najma Clash as crucial for Sitra's survival in Nasser bin Hamad Premier League

Ghanaian midfielder Alex a key player for Sitra, has emphasised the critical nature of their upcoming match against Al-Najma, describing it as a "life or death" encounter.

In an exclusive interview with Kooora, Alex stressed the importance of securing three points to lift Sitra away from the perilous positions at the bottom of the Nasser bin Hamad Premier League standings.

Sitra is gearing up for a challenging showdown against Al-Najma in the league's fifth round, well aware of the significance of a victory.

Alex acknowledged that Sitra has faced a downturn in results over the past four rounds, accumulating only two points despite being a strong contender for the title in the previous season.

"We realize that the confrontation will not be easy. The opponent is in the lead and has good players," Alex commented. He highlighted the meticulous preparation by Sitra's coach, Mohammed Al-Shamlan, in assessing the players' readiness and devising a suitable tactic for the upcoming clash.

Addressing the team's recent struggles in scoring, Alex emphasised the need to capitalize on opportunities, citing missed chances that have cost them valuable points. However, he also cautioned about Al-Najma's offensive prowess, urging his team to exercise caution against the opponent's speed.

As Sitra braces for this crucial match, the outcome will not only impact their current standings but also determine their trajectory in the Nasser bin Hamad Premier League.