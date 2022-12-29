Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan addresses racism in football

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan addressed the issue of racism in football in an in-depth analysis.

Duncan called for an end to discrimination because it has proven to be harmful to the beautiful game that brings people and cultures together.

"My dream as a child was to arrive in a fascinating championship like Serie A while having fun like I did on the street with my friends,” Duncan said.

"This allows me to meet new people, from different cultures who teach me many things. Someone like me thinks often to racism.

"The fight against racism has a great meaning for me: we need to fight discrimination, even if it is difficult because in 2022 we are still here to talk about it.

"I always try not to listen to what they tell me from the outside, it is a decision I made as a footballer, I only have to think about what I do on the pitch. Then we talk about it at the end of the game, otherwise, I'll continue on my way.”