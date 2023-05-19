GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan could win double with Fiorentina

Published on: 19 May 2023
Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan could win double with Fiorentina
Alfred Duncan

Former Ghana international Alfred Duncan has the opportunity to win two trophies this season as Fiorentina have qualified for the finals of the UEFA Europa League.

Despite not being in action during Fiorentina's victory over FC Basel on Thursday night, the team secured a 3-1 win over the Swiss giants at St. Jakob Park after extra time.

Previously, Basel had defeated Fiorentina 2-1 in Italy. With an impressive performance, Fiorentina advanced to the finals with an aggregate score of 4-3 and will face English side West Ham United on June 7, 2023.

In addition to their Europa League success, Fiorentina have also reached the final of the Coppa Italia. On May 24, 2023, they will face Inter Milan in a highly anticipated clash.

This double qualification means that  Alfred Duncan, the former Black Stars midfielder, has the chance to lift two trophies at the end of the season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more