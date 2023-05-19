Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan could win double with Fiorentina

Former Ghana international Alfred Duncan has the opportunity to win two trophies this season as Fiorentina have qualified for the finals of the UEFA Europa League.

Despite not being in action during Fiorentina's victory over FC Basel on Thursday night, the team secured a 3-1 win over the Swiss giants at St. Jakob Park after extra time.

Previously, Basel had defeated Fiorentina 2-1 in Italy. With an impressive performance, Fiorentina advanced to the finals with an aggregate score of 4-3 and will face English side West Ham United on June 7, 2023.

In addition to their Europa League success, Fiorentina have also reached the final of the Coppa Italia. On May 24, 2023, they will face Inter Milan in a highly anticipated clash.

This double qualification means that Alfred Duncan, the former Black Stars midfielder, has the chance to lift two trophies at the end of the season.