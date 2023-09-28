Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan grabs assist in Fiorentina's draw against Frosinone

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan showed his playmaking prowess as he helped Fiorentina earn a point against Frosinone at the Stadio Benito Stirpe.

The two sides clashed in a captivating Italian Serie A game in the sixth round of the competition as the home side preserved their unbeaten streak extending it to five games.

The opening goal was not far off, and it materialized when Nicolás González executed a powerful header into the far corner after receiving Alfred Duncan's precise cross in the 19th minute.

Matías Soulé, who is on loan from Juventus, struck in the second half, marking his first goal since joining the team. This equaliser brought joy back to the home fans with just 20 minutes remaining on the clock.

Despite further attempts from both sides, there were no extra goals as Frosinone held on to earn a point.

After the result Fiorentina and Frosinone are seventh and eighth on the standings with 11 and nine points respectively.

Meanwhile, Duncan's crucial assists mean he has now contributed to four goals in just five games scoring one and assisting three times.