Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan provides assist in Fiorentina's win over Atalanta

Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan delivered an outstanding performance as Fiorentina triumphed over Atalanta in the Italian Serie A.

The former Black Stars midfielder started and played for 88 minutes in this highly-anticipated match at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Duncan played a pivotal role by providing an assist, contributing to Fiorentina's thrilling 3-2 victory in the matchday four fixture on Sunday.

Atalanta took an early lead in the fiercely competitive contest with Teun Koopmeiners scoring in the 20th minute.

However, Italian Giacomo Bonaventura leveled the score for the home team in the 35th minute. Lucas Martinez Quarta then extended Fiorentina's advantage before the half-hour mark after an assist from Duncan.

The visitors restored parity again thanks to Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman who scored in the 53rd minute.

Fiorentina demonstrated their dominance as they secured the winning goal through Christian Kouamé in the 76th minute.

The former Black Stars player has made two appearances in the Serie A this season, showcasing his skills with one goal and one assist to his name.